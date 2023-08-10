'Dogs and Goldeyes Postponed, Doubleheader at Haymarket Park August 18

August 10, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Thursday night's game between the Lincoln Saltdogs and Winnipeg Goldeyes has been postponed due to rain.

The 'Dogs and Goldeyes will make up the game as part of a seven-inning doubleheader at Haymarket Park next Friday, August 18th beginning at 5:05 p.m. Fans with tickets to that Friday game will receive admission to both games.

The teams were scheduled to play the series finale Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. but rain starting around 4:00 p.m. was forecasted to continue throughout the night.

The 'Dogs now return to Lincoln where they open a three-game series against the Kansas City Monarchs on Friday night. Lincoln is home for three games before the 'Dogs head back on the road next Tuesday to play a series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

The Saltdogs are back in 2023! Single-game tickets for all games are on sale now. Reserve your seats now by calling 402-474-BALL (2255) or order on-line at Saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.