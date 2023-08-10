Monarchs' Rally Falls Short at Milwaukee

FRANKLIN, Wisc. - The Milwaukee Milkmen salvaged the final round of their three-game showdown with the Kansas City Monarchs Thursday night, taking the series finale 5-3.

Odubel Herrera hit a leadoff home run and Justin Wylie tied the game in the sixth with a two-run blast, but Milwaukee quickly re-took the lead and hung on from there.

The Monarchs took a two-games-to-one victory in the three-game set, the last meeting between the two teams in the 2023 regular season.

The result moves the teams into a virtual tie for the best record in the American Association. They have comfortable leads in their respective divisions.

Cody Deason got the start for Kansas City. He ran into trouble in the first, allowing a solo home run to leadoff hitter Bryan Torres and an RBI single to Cam Balego.

The Milkmen added a third run on a Michael Crouse RBI knock to make it 3-1 in the third.

Deason went four innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He walked six and struck out one.

Wylie's homer tied the game at three in the sixth inning. It was the second baseman's 13th home run of the season and fifth in his last 10 games.

Milwaukee plated two in the sixth to turn the tables. Balego delivered his second RBI single of the night off Sam Jacobsak, who took the loss for Kansas City. Drew Ward added an insurance run with his own RBI knock off Jordan Martinson.

The Monarchs brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth and ninth innings, but did not score.

Kansas City heads to Lincoln to kick off a three-game series with the Saltdogs Friday night. Zach Matson will start for Kansas City against Lincoln's Zach Keenan. Fans can tune in at MonarchsBaseball.com/LIVE and AABaseball.TV.

