Monarchs' Rutherford Heading to Mexico

June 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Blake Rutherford is taking the next step of his career.

The Kansas City Monarchs announced the former big league outfielder had his contract transferred to Toros de Tijuana on Friday afternoon.

"We're really happy for Blake," Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "It's always great when our guys get opportunities. We're excited as an organization, and that's a huge part of what we do."

Rutherford was spectacular for the Monarchs this season, ranking second on the team with a .328 batting average at the time of his departure along with an impressive .911 OPS.

The former first-round draft pick by the Yankees drove in 20 RBI in 17 appearances as a Monarch. He recorded 19 of those RBI in May, tied for third most of any AAPB player.

Rutherford also launched seven extra-base hits, including three home runs.

He made his MLB debut with the Washington Nationals in 2023. Rutherford was one of six players with major league service time to appear for Kansas City this season.

Toros de Tijuana is currently 27-24 in the 2024 Liga Mexicana de Beisbol season.

The Monarchs begin a nine-game road trip on Friday night against the Milwaukee Milkmen at 6:35 p.m. Their next home game is Tuesday, June 25 from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

