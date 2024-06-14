Made in Manitoba: Ben Onyshko Signs with Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Friday that the club has signed left-handed pitcher and Winnipeg native Ben Onyshko.

The 27-year-old was chosen by the Seattle Mariners in the 24th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of Stetson University (DeLand, Florida).

Onyshko reached the Class-AAA level in the Mariners' chain with the Tacoma Rainiers of Triple-A West in 2021. He spent the last two-plus seasons with the Class-AA Texas League's Arkansas Travelers.

In 161 career appearances - 156 out of the bullpen - Onyshko has compiled an 8-12 win-loss record with a 4.75 earned run average and five saves. He has averaged 1.12 strikeouts per inning pitched.

"We're thrilled to add Ben to our roster," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "Not only is it exciting to get an experienced arm on our pitching staff but it's an even bigger addition because he's from Winnipeg. I know he will bring a lot of passion and pride to play for his hometown team and I expect great things from him."

In a separate transaction, the Goldeyes traded right-handed pitcher Brady Schanuel to the Cleburne Railroaders in exchange for a player to be named later.

