Gavin Strikes out 13, Monarchs Shut Out Milwaukee

June 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

FRANKLIN, Wisc. - Grant Gavin arrived in Kansas City as a reliever. He's become the Monarchs' ace of staff.

The right-hander from Parkville, Missouri struck out 13 batters across seven scoreless innings, leading the Kansas City Monarchs to a 5-0 win over the Milwaukee Milkmen from Franklin Field.

Gavin allowed just four hits, all singles, without walking a batter in his second 13-strikeout game of the season.

"My mentality is I've got to attack hitters, and I've got to force them to make action," Gavin said. "When I get on a roll and I can string some outs together, it gives me confidence."

Nate Tellier threw two perfect innings in relief for Kansas City, striking out two batters of his own. The right-hander lowered his season ERA to 2.12.

"I talk to Nate about it all the time, he's so valuable for this team," Gavin said. "He just shoves it in the strike zone, and they're not hitting him."

Ross Adolph hit a solo home run, his second in as many games and team-leading ninth of the season.

The win opens up a nine-game, 10-day road trip for Kansas City against three of the top teams from the East Division. The Monarchs face off with Milwaukee again Saturday night at 6 p.m.

"It's huge to start this road trip with a win, but we've got eight more," Gavin said. "So let's just take tomorrow and try to get another win."

The Monarchs plated two in the second inning against Milkmen starter Greg Minier. Frankie Tostado led off the inning with a double and scored on a Josh Bissonette RBI triple. Bissonette came in on a grounder from Channy Ortiz to make it 2-0

Tostado finish the game 2-for-3, his fourth consecutive multi-hit effort. The first baseman improved his league-leading batting average to .374.

The Monarchs added two more in the fifth on a pair of sacrifice flies from Travis Swaggerty and Tostado. Minier allowed two hit batters and one walk in the frame.

The left-hander threw six innings, allowing four runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out two.

Adolph's homer came in the 7th off Juan Echevarria, who tossed the final three innings for the Milkmen. Adolph raised his OPS to .956 with the homer, which brought the game to its final score.

Lefty Connor Curlis will start Saturday night's game for Kansas City against Milwaukee's Sebastian Rodriguez. First pitch is at 6 p.m. on AABaseball.TV and 810WHB.com/Monarchs.

