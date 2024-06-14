Lake Country Walks It Off in the 9th Inning to Take Series Lead

Oconomowoc, WI - RF Marek Chlup hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning off of RHP Theo McDowell as the Lake Country DockHounds won game three of the series in walk-off fashion 5-4 over the Railroaders on Thursday night at WBC Park.

Cleburne scored all four of their runs in the fourth inning when birthday boy LF Hill Alexander started it off with a two-run home run to center field. That trip around the bases by Alexander marked the 50th home run by the Railroaders this season through just 32 games. The most in the American Association.

The following two runs were scored by 2B Shed Long off a double later in the inning.

Unfortunately, that was the only inning Cleburne was able to score runs.

With a Milwaukee win, the Milkmen and the Railroaders are now tied for first in the East Division. Cleburne will look to bounce back and take sole possession of the division in game four against the DockHounds on Friday night at 6:35 p.m.

