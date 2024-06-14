Birds Drop Series Opener in Battle for the West

June 14, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries opened the scoring with a run in the first inning on Friday but that would be it as Fargo-Moorhead downed the Birds 7-1 at the Bird Cage.

The Birds' lone run came on an RBI infield single from Trevor Achenbach. The RedHawks tied the game with a run in the sixth inning, then added another in the seventh, one more in the eighth and four in the ninth.

Wyatt Ulrich led the offensive effort with three hits while Ty Culbreth allowed two runs over seven innings. The Canaries dip to 18-12 and will look to even the series when the two teams meet on Saturday at 5:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.