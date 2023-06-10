Monarchs Outlast Winnipeg in Extra-Inning Thriller

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - The Kansas City Monarchs battled until the very last pitch, and came out with a win.

In an 11-inning contest featuring plenty of twists and turns, the Monarchs survived 8-7 over the Winnipeg Goldeyes at Shaw Park.

Jan Hernandez delivered a two-run double in the top of the 11th, which would stand up as the game-winner. The Monarchs saw 5-1 and 6-5 leads evaporate against a hungry Winnipeg side, but hung on for their ninth win in 10 games.

The Monarchs (17-9) remain a half-game behind Fargo-Moorhead in the American Association west. They'll go for a series sweep in Winnipeg Sunday at 1 p.m.

Kansas City built their advantage early in the game. Keon Broxton gave the Monarchs a 3-1 edge with a two-run double in the third.

In the fifth, Gavin Collins hit a two-run home run to make it 5-1. It was Collins' second homer of the year; he has an RBI in nine of his last 10 games.

Monarchs starter Dalton Moats had his second straight strong outing, allowing just one run over five innings of work. He allowed six hits and two walks while striking out four.

The Goldeyes scored four unanswered runs against the Monarchs bullpen to tie the game late. Max Murphy knocked a two-run double in the seventh to make it 5-3.

In the eighth, Dayson Croes cut the deficit to one with an RBI single, putting runners on first and third.

Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra called on Patrick Weigel to get out of the jam. He allowed a game-tying sacrifice fly from Andy Armstrong, but induced two groundouts to keep the game tied.

The Goldeyes put a runner in scoring position in the ninth, but Weigel worked out of trouble to force extras.

The two sides traded runs in the 10th. Keon Broxton scored on a Justin Wylie sac fly in the top half, and Croes hit a leadoff RBI double in the bottom half.

Grant Gavin struck out back-to-back hitters to end the 10th, leaving Croes stranded on third.

Hernandez's double put the Monarchs up 8-6 heading into the bottom of the 10th. Gavin allowed a two-out RBI single by Brynn Martinez to cut the lead to one, but struck out Tra Holmes to end the game.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs have a quick turnaround in store for the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday. Jalen Miller will start for Kansas City; Winnipeg's starter has yet to be announced.

