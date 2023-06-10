Kansas City Edges Goldeyes in Eleven Innings

WINNIPEG, MB - Kansas City Monarchs (17-9) first baseman Jan Hernandez' two-run 11th inning double was the difference in an 8-7 victory over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (11-15) on Saturday at Shaw Park. The Monarchs have won the first two games of this series.

The Goldeyes showed a lot of fight as they were down 5-1 going to the bottom of the seventh as they scored twice that inning and in the eighth to tie the game. In the seventh, the key hit was a two-run double by right fielder Max Murphy which made it 5-3 Monarchs. In the next inning, the Goldeyes built their rally on a leadoff ground rule double by second baseman Brynn Martinez and single by center fielder Tra Holmes. Third baseman Dayson Croes followed with an RBI single to center which made it 5-4 Kansas City. After a pitching change, Winnipeg shortstop Andy Armstrong hit a sacrifice fly making it 5-5. Croes finished with three hits extending his hitting streak to 23 with a second inning single. Overall he reached base four times and finished with two RBI's.

For the second time in three games, Winnipeg went 11 innings. Each side scored a run in the tenth. Croes tied the game with a double and was at second base with nobody out but was stranded at third.

In the 11th against Winnipeg hurler Cam Opp (1-3), Kansas City left fielder Dylan Rosa walked. Two batters later it was Hernandez who came through with the double. The Goldeyes would score a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Martinez which made it 8-7. He stole second with two out but Holmes struck out to end the game.

Winnipeg starter Tyler Jandron struck out seven in seven innings. He issued 11 hits, five runs (all earned), and walked two. Kansas City starter Dalton Moats allowed one run over five innings. The lefty struck out four and scattered six hits and walked a pair.

Grant Gavin (1-1) pitched the final two innings for Kansas City and earned the win despite giving up two runs (not earned). Opp with the loss, allowed two runs (one earned) in his lone inning.

The Goldeyes look to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon with a 1:00 first pitch. Kansas City will send to the hill right-hander Jalen Miller at 3-1 against Winnipeg native Marc-André Habeck (0-0).

GOLDEYES SCALES

Croes 39-93 on his hitting streak is batting .419, with a homer and 21 RBI's. He's reached base safely in 24-of-his-25 games this season and has hit safely at all 14 Goldeyes home games, 23-54, .426. He continues to have the longest hitting streak in the MLB Partner Leagues

First base/DH Jacob Bockelie struck out as a pinch hitter in the tenth. It was his first game since May 30th after pulling a hamstring grounding into a double play at Chicago

Right-hander Chas Cywin made his Winnipeg debut pitching a scoreless eighth inning. He kept it in position for the Goldeyes to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth

Holmes scored three runs matching Croes for the most in a game this season

Jandron continues to struggle in the second inning. He's allowed 13 runs (11 earned) over five starts which is an ERA of 19.80. He allowed two runs in that frame on Saturday

The loss was the first for Winnipeg in extra innings this year, now 3-1

