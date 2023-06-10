RedHawks Put up Double Digits for Second Straight Night in Series Win Against Dogs

FARGO, North Dakota - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks score double digit runs for the second straight night to collect their fourth win in a row as they defeated the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor Field on a windy and cool Saturday night in June.

The game had started relatively fast as both teams remained scoreless until Chicago pieced a few runs together with hits, walks, a Fargo-Moorhead error and a solo home run to take an early 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning. It was there when the RedHawks took over the game during the middle three innings of the night's contest.

In said inning, the RedHawks brought ten batters up to the plate to score six runs off four hits, two walks and an error. It was all highlighted by a two-out, two-RBI double by Alec Olund for the fifth and sixth runs scored in the inning. In the ensuing inning, they would send eight batters to collect three runs off five hits to extend their lead to 9-3 after five complete. The bottom of the sixth and eventually the bottom of the eighth inning brought three more runs off base hits and more walks from Chicago pitchers to bring the game to its final score of 12-3.

With the win, Fargo-Moorhead climb to a 17-8 record while maintaining their half-game lead in the AAPB West Division. The RedHawks look to complete the series sweep when they take on the Dogs once again for the final time in the regular season at Newman Outdoor Field with first pitch is scheduled for a 4 p.m.

NOTABLE REDHAWKS:

Leo Pina - 3/5: 4 RBI, 3 R

Dillon Thomas - 4/5: 2B, 3 R

Tyler Grauer - 6.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 3 BB, 3 SO

