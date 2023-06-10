Toplikar Added to the Rotation

MILWAUKEE - The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the club has signed right-handed pitcher Trenton Toplikar and that he will make the start tonight when Sioux City plays game two of the three-game series in Franklin, Wisconsin against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

Trenton Toplikarjoins the X's after finishing the 2022 season in the Pioneer league and adds depth to a club that ranks fifth in the American Association in innings pitched and leads the circuit with 233 strikeouts. The 27-year-old already has two connections in the X's organization. He is teaming up with Vince Fernandez for the third time after playing on the same AA and college teams and played with Solomon Bates in the San Francisco Giants organization. The righty was drafted in the 16th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Giants, making his way up to AAA last year. Prior to pro-ball, he played in the NCAA for UC Riverside.

Following his release in August, the righty joined the Glacier Range Riders of the Pioneer League, allowing just two earned runs in 17.0 innings of work while striking out 15. The majority of 2022 he spent with AA Richmond where he went 29.2 innings with a 6.37 ERA over 21 games. While most of the season was spent with AA, he did make one appearance with the AAA team on April 28 at the start of the season, recording two outs against the two batters he faced to finish the game. In 2021, the California native spent the entire season with AA Richmond, which was the second time he'd teamed up with Fernandez. He started 18 games that season, pitching 93.2 innings while posting a 4.90 ERA with a 1.54 WHIP and 86 strikeouts.

2019 was Toplikar's first full season of professional baseball, impressing between Class-A and High-A for the Giants. He started the season in High-A, putting up a 3-1 record with a 3.98 ERA in 54.1 innings and 15 appearances including eight starts. He spent the latter half of the season with Class-A Augusta, putting up a 3.62 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and 5-2 record over 54.2 innings. His first stint in affiliated ball was stellar, recording a miniscule 1.23 ERA over 36.2 innings.

Prior to going pro, Toplikar played for UC Riverside in the Big West, with his best season coming his senior year when he posted a 6-3 record with a 4.07 ERA in 14 starts and 84.0 innings pitched. The prior year was his first year making an appearance for the Highlanders, pitching in 17 games totaling 30.1 innings and struggling to a 7.42 ERA. His first year on the team was 2015, but he didn't make any appearances between then and 2017.

The Explorers also placed OF Jake Sanford and IF Matt Llyod on the inactive list prior to the series Milwaukee. The pair joined Team Canada Saturday for training in advance of next weekend's Pan-AM Games qualifying tournament in Argentina.

The X's continue a three-game series with the Milwaukee Milkmen tonight (June 10) at Franklin Field in Wisconsin. The team returns home Tuesday June 13 to begin a three game series with the Gary SouthShore Railcats. Tickets for the season can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

