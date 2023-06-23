Monarchs Fall Short in Game of the Year Contender

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Despite multiple scoring chances, the Kansas City Monarchs fell short 7-4 in a contender for their game of the year against the Chicago Dogs at Legends Field Friday night.

The Monarchs loaded the bases twice in the late innings but failed to drive in runs which proved to be the difference in the game.

A ninth inning two-RBI single from David Maberry was the exclamation point for the Dogs in the series opener win.

Odubel Herrera went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in his first Monarchs start. He also made an impressive diving catch in center field in the second inning.

Chicago kicked off the scoring in the second. After loading the bases, RBIs from Cody Bohanek, Donivan Williams, and Matt Bottcher made it 4-0.

The Monarchs responded in the bottom of the second with a Gavin Collins solo homer. Justin Wylie's RBI single scored newly Herrera. It was 4-2 Dogs after two innings.

Chris Herrmann hit an RBI single in the third inning to bring the Monarchs within a run, but Jan Hernandez was tagged out at the plate trying to bring the tying run across on the play.

Both teams went quiet until the fifth inning. A wild pitch scored Jesus Lujano that made it 5-3 Chicago after five innings.

The Monarchs battled with loaded bases in the fifth and sixth innings but no runs crossed.

Grant Gavin threw three perfect innings in relief of starter Zach Matson, striking out five.

Chicago would score two more runs in the top of the ninth that made it 7-3.

Keon Broxton doubled off the top of the wall in the ninth inning and later came around to score, but that was all the Monarchs got in the frame.

Trevor Lane got the win (2-2) and Matson got the loss (1-1).

UP NEXT: The Monarchs continue their three-game series versus the Chicago Dogs. Game two is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday on 38 the Spot.

