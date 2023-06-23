Banks Swings Hot, But Hounds Fall Short

Oconomowoc, Wis. - Sometimes an opposing offense is just too much. That was the case tonight, as the Cleburne Railroaders won game three of this six game series over Lake Country by a score of 9-2.

The DockHounds jumped on top early, when Nick Banks hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 2nd inning to give the Hounds a 1-0 lead. That lead didn't last though, as Cleburne responded with 4 runs in the top of the 3rd to go on top 4-1. Neither team would score again until the bottom of the 6th, when Lake Country would get one run closer. Back-to-back doubles to open the inning by Demetrius Sims and Nick Banks cut the deficit to 4-2, but that was as close as the DockHounds would get. The Hounds loaded the bases with nobody out trailing by that 4-2 score, but a flyout followed by a double-play helped Cleburne escape any further damage. The Railroaders gave themselves some insurance, scoring three runs in the 7th and two more in the 9th to win the ballgame by that 9-2 final score.

Nick Banks continued to swing a hot bat tonight, driving in both of Lake Country's runs on a homer and a double. Additionally, Demetrius Sims and Jaxx Groshans each picked up two hits for the DockHounds tonight.

With the loss, Lake Country falls to 15-21 on the season. Cleburne, with tonight's victory, improves to 20-18. The series between the DockHounds and Railroaders continues tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

