Game One against X's Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

June 23, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, North Dakota - Tonight's game between the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and the Sioux City Explorers has been postponed due to inclement weather. Instead, the two teams will face off in a seven-inning doubleheader scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 23 with gates scheduled to open at 4 p.m.

Per our Rain Exchange Policy, all paid admission tickets to a postponed or cancelled RedHawks game are good for the announced make-up game OR any remaining regular season game (based on availability). However, rain-out tickets must be exchanged for new tickets through the RedHawks Ticket Office. No cash refunds will be given.

For questions and more information, please refer to the mentioned policy or contact the RedHawks' Ticket Office.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.