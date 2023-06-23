2023 American Association Futures Tryout Camp July 17

MOORHEAD, MN - The American Association of Professional Baseball will hold the first American Association Futures Tryout Camp on Monday, July 17 at the Rock Sports Complex in Franklin, WI.

The American Association Futures Camp is a post-MLB Draft event and is being held in conjunction with the 2023 American Association All-Star Game, hosted by the Milwaukee Milkmen at Franklin Field. Both the Rock Sports Complex and Franklin Field are on the Ballpark Commons campus in Franklin.

The American Association Futures Camp is scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. CT on Monday, July 17, with check-in beginning at 7:00 a.m. Players will be evaluated individually in position and pitching training sessions and in live game situations. It will be a pro-style camp and will be scouted by representatives from each of the 12 American Association clubs. In addition, MLB scouts will also be invited to attend.

For more information on the American Association Futures Camp, please email info@aabaseball.com.

FAQS

Participants must register online at www.aabaseball.com to participate.

The registration fee is $125.00 and is non-refundable.

Players must be 18 years of age to participate. Players with college eligibility are responsible to check with their schools before registering for the camp.

Players should bring all their own equipment including baseball pants, cleats, helmet, bats, gloves, catching gear, and other equipment. Baseballs will be provided.

Check-in will begin at 7:00 a.m., camp will begin at 8:00 a.m.

As the Rock Sports Complex fields are turf, molded spikes are required (no metal).

No seeds or gum are allowed on the field.

Water stations will be provided - players should bring other food and beverage as needed.

In the event of inclement weather, the camp will be moved indoors to the MOSH Performance Center which is also on the Ballpark Commons campus.

Once registered, players will be provided with a link to the official hotel if lodging is needed

