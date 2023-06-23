Umbrella Friday in Fargo

FARGO, ND. - The Sioux City Explorers drove up I-29 over night with the sun shinning over their shoulder after a series win in Kansas City. Unfortunately, a large umbrella would be needed to play the first game of a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field in Fargo. Rain and wet field conditions has forced the cancellation of tonight's game and the two teams are scheduled to begin the series tomorrow (Saturday) night with a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 p.m.

Tomorrows probable starters: In game one LHP Austin Drury (0-2, 4.58) will take the hill for Sioux City while RHP Garrett Alexander (0-0, 4.50) gets the nod for Fargo-Moorhead. In the night cap the Explorers have yet to name a starter with the RedHawks sending out RHP Correlle Prime (2-3, 4.50).

The Explorers are fresh off a series win over the then first place Kansas City Monarchs taking two of the three games. Next up is the current West Division leaders and reigning American Association Champions the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, who are 23-12 on the season.

Sioux City returns home Tuesday, June 27 for the first game of a three-game series with the Sioux Falls Canaries. Tickets for the season can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

