Monarchs Erase Six-Run Deficit, Fall in Extras

August 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City Monarchs put together a spirited rally that came up short at Legends Field.

The Monarchs trailed the Sioux City Explorers by as many as six runs on Monday night and rallied to force extras, but dropped an extra-inning thriller 18-8.

The Monarchs fell into a big pitfall early after a five-run third inning from Sioux City. Scott Ota hit a three-run home run highlight the inning.

Daniel Montano launched a solo shot two innings later to make it 6-0 Sioux City (34-39) in the fifth.

The Monarchs (36-37) rallied in the next two innings. Frankie Tostado and Isiah Gilliam kickstarted the comeback effort in the fifth inning.

Tostado knocked an RBI double to get Kansas City on the board. Gilliam drilled a hard ground ball back to left to make it 6-2. Gilliam finished 1-for-3 with three walks in the losing effort.

Carson Maxwell and Lorenzo Cedrola recorded RBIs in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 6-4.

The X's responded with two runs in the seventh to build their lead back to four.

Ross Adolph began an eighth-inning rally with a two-run single to center, then scored to cut the deficit to one on a ground ball from Tostado.

Adolph finished 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs.

Former Pittsburgh Pirate Travis Swaggerty forced extra innings with a game-tying single. Swaggerty drilled a base knock to score Gilliam to tie the game at 8.

Sioux City exploded in extras to score ten runs, including two home runs in the 10th to take the win.

John Nogowski and Montano went yard in the inning. Montano finished the night with two home runs and five RBIs.

The Monarchs and Explorers continue their four-game series with a doubleheader Tuesday afternoon. All-Star right-hander Julian Garcia starts game one off for the Monarchs at 5 p.m. at Legends Field.

