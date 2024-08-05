Willeman Named Pitcher of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The American Association has named Sioux City Explorers Zach Willeman the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending Sunday August 4. Willeman was a strikeout machine during the week for Sioux City. The right-hander struck out 11 batters in five innings out of the bullpen over four games facing 18 batters. He surrendered just two hits while walking one with only four outs recorded that were not strikeouts. He pitched in three wins picking up late inning holds, and he came into the game Sunday August 4 at Kane County and kept the game tied in his one inning of work.

For the season, Willeman has appeared in 26 games pitching 30.1 innings with 44 strikeouts and a 1-1 record while notching three saves. Willeman joined the Explorers this season following a year in the Miami Marlins organization. He is in his sixth season of professional baseball, spending the past five between the Marlins, Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals organizations. Last year was Willeman's only year in Miami's organization after signing a minor league contract in the offseason. In 2023, the righty pitched in 14 games with AA Pensacola, putting up a 7.13 ERA with 15 strikeouts and a 1.64 WHIP. He finished his season with a 3.60 ERA over five innings across his final four appearances.

Willeman was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 19th round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Kent State University. Willeman is a native of Napoleon, Ohio and attended Napoleon High School before his time in college, posting a 0.63 ERA with 121 strikeouts as a senior. Willeman is the first Explorer to be selected as pitcher of the week this season and the first since righty Trenton Toplikar received the award for the week ending July 9 last season

The Explorers will begin a big series against the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field in Kansas City tonight with a first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. The games can be heard on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM, and the video stream will air for free on aabaseball.tv.

