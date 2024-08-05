Zuberer III Hits, Swanda Pitches DockHounds to Series Victory

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - The Lake Country DockHounds rediscovered their winning ways after a brief hiatus. The DockHounds overwhelmed the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 9-1 on their way to another series win at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

The common theme throughout this successful stretch has been starting pitching. John Swanda was the latest to shut down the opposition, limiting the RedHawks to just one run over six innings.

"Swanda has been doing an amazing job, and the bullpen has been electric," DockHounds outfielder Ray Zuberer III said. "It's been key to unlocking this team. We're just playing good baseball. You get hot at certain times...and have to stay hot."

As the pitching staff has done its job all week, the offense rebounded in a big way after a lackluster game. Zuberer III launched two home runs today, igniting the offense. After his long ball in the fifth, Demetrius Sims, Blake Tiberi, and newcomer Chavez Young combined for two more insurance runs.

"I was seeing a beach ball up there today, I'm not going to lie," Zuberer III said. "I've been swinging the bat well lately, and I'll have to keep doing that."

Another impressive contributor this past week has been Curtis Terry. After working diligently on perfecting his craft before the game, he has seen remarkable results. Terry launched his fourth home run and second grand slam of the week.

"Terry's said to us pitchers, 'I see you guys working hard so I am going to get better too,'" Brett Conine said. "That's all you can ask for as a team. Have the team recognize each other's hard work and have each person want to get better for the betterment of the team."

With the DockHounds' offense clicking and the starting pitching performing exceptionally well, their ascent in the standings appears imminent.

Lake Country will now have an off day before returning to play against the Sioux Falls Canaries at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday at Sioux Falls Stadium.

