Henry, Ulrich Highlight Canaries in Monday Defeat
August 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Winnipeg, MB - Jabari Henry smacked a three-run homerun for the second consecutive game and Wyatt Ulrich tied the franchise stolen base record but Winnipeg defeated the Canaries 9-3 at Blue Cross Park.
Henry's roundtripper came in the first inning to open the scoring and Ulrich swiped his 76th career base in the second, matching Reggie Abercrombie for the Canaries' record. The Goldeyes, however, responded with nine unanswered runs to force a split of the pivotal four-game series.
Barth finished with three hits as the Birds dip to 43-31 on the season. The team will open a seven-game homestand Tuesday night at 6:35pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from August 5, 2024
- Goldeyes' Bats Lead the Way to Series Split - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Henry, Ulrich Highlight Canaries in Monday Defeat - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Willeman Named Pitcher of the Week - Sioux City Explorers
- Zuberer III Hits, Swanda Pitches DockHounds to Series Victory - Lake Country DockHounds
- RailCats Complete Comeback, Lose in Ninth - Gary SouthShore Railcats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.