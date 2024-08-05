Henry, Ulrich Highlight Canaries in Monday Defeat

August 5, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Winnipeg, MB - Jabari Henry smacked a three-run homerun for the second consecutive game and Wyatt Ulrich tied the franchise stolen base record but Winnipeg defeated the Canaries 9-3 at Blue Cross Park.

Henry's roundtripper came in the first inning to open the scoring and Ulrich swiped his 76th career base in the second, matching Reggie Abercrombie for the Canaries' record. The Goldeyes, however, responded with nine unanswered runs to force a split of the pivotal four-game series.

Barth finished with three hits as the Birds dip to 43-31 on the season. The team will open a seven-game homestand Tuesday night at 6:35pm.

