Goldeyes' Bats Lead the Way to Series Split

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (41-34) secured a series split against the West Division-leading Sioux Falls Canaries on Monday evening, winning 9-3 at Blue Cross Park on Terry Fox Day.

A middle-inning onslaught carried the Goldeyes to victory, scoring nine unanswered after the Canaries (43-31) had opened the scoring early.

Those early runs came in the form of a three-run blast from designated hitter Jabari Henry, who hit one out to deep left for the second consecutive game to make it 3-0 in the first. It was all Goldeyes after that.

Winnipeg began to strike back in the bottom of the fourth, as a series of hard-hit balls managed to elude Sioux Falls defenders to drive a couple of runs.

Roby Enríquez came around to score on a Miles Simington single that managed to drop between two Canaries outfielders to make it 3-1.

One batter later, Rob Emery scorched an infield single that took a wild hop on the infield dirt and off the shortstop, scoring Ramón Bramasco to make it 3-2.

The next inning was just as successful for Winnipeg, bringing another two runs home on an Enriquez RBI single to center field, bringing Nick Anderson and Keshawn Lynch in to score to put the Goldeyes on top 4-3.

The sixth inning was where the bulk of the Goldeyes' damage was done, adding five more runs to their lead. After loading the bases, Winnipeg catcher Kevin García took a walk after an outstanding 12-pitch at bat to force home Max Murphy from third to make it 5-3.

Continuing the line of run scoring, Enríquez cashed in his third run of the game on a sacrifice fly to right field to make it 6-3, which was immediately followed by a Bramasco single that scored Lynch, making it 7-3.

Bramasco, who added another single in the eighth inning, had a terrific day at the plate, going 4-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

To cap off the big inning, García and Bramasco both came around on a throwing error by Canaries' third baseman Ernny Ordoñez that sailed past first base to make it 9-3.

Nothing came across from either team, as a solid bullpen performance from Winnipeg shut down any hope of a Sioux Falls comeback.

Travis Seabrooke (W, 7-2) started and got the win after working five innings and giving up three runs on six hits. He was followed by Nick Trogrlic-Iverson and Ben Onyshko, who both threw two shutout innings out of the bullpen to close things out.

Canaries' starter Seth Miller (L, 6-4) was charged with the loss after giving four runs on eight hits in his 4.1 innings pitched.

The Goldeyes now hit the road and travel down to the Nebraska capital where they're set to face the Lincoln Saltdogs in a three-game set. The series-opener is slated for Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. CDT. Winnipeg is slated to send Ryder Yakel (2-2, 3.54 ERA) to the mound, while Lincoln will counter with Foster Pace (4-2, 3.34 ERA).

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:30 p.m. The video stream of all games is also available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home next week to face the Canaries again, this time in a three-game set beginning on Tuesday, August 13 at 6:30 p.m.

