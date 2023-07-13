Monarchs Bounce Back with Blowout Win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Chris Herrmann hit two home runs, LJ Hatch notched 3 RBIs, and the Kansas City Monarchs topped the Sioux Falls Canaries 8-1 at Sioux Falls Stadium Thursday.

Dalton Moats threw five innings of one-run ball for Kansas City to earn the win. Jacob Robson also homered for the Monarchs, driving in two.

Kansas City remains 4.5 games in front of the rest of the American Association West with the win. They salvaged the final game of their four-game series in Sioux Falls. They return home to face Gary SouthShore Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Herrmann's first home run gave Kansas City a two-run lead in the first. He struck again for a solo shot in the third to put the Monarchs up 4-0. Herrmann now leads the American Association with 57 RBIs.

Moats was cruising early on, retiring the first 11 batters he faced in order. He ran into trouble in the fifth when the Canaries loaded the bases with none out, but escaped allowing just one run.

The lefty from Kansas City, Missouri allowed three hits and one walk over his five frames, striking out three.

Kansas City brought in three more runs in the sixth inning. Robson delivered an RBI single. Hatch followed him up with a two-run double off the left field wall.

Hatch has six RBIs over his last three games.

Robson's solo home run in the eighth brought the game to its final score. It was the sixth homer of the year for the Monarchs left fielder.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs head home to face the Gary SouthShore RailCats Friday in the first game of a three-game set. First pitch Friday night is scheduled for 7 p.m.

