'Dogs Fall to RedHawks in Series Finale

LINCOLN, Nebraska - RF Connor Panas went 2-for-4 with his 10th homer, but the 'Dogs lost 11-2 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Haymarket Park on Thursday night.

Panas homered to break up a shutout in the 6th inning, but the 'Dogs (28-26) fell in the finale and lost the series two games to one.

LHP John Bezdicek took the loss, allowing eight runs over 3 and 2/3 innings. The RedHawks (29-24) took a 2-0 lead on a two-run homer from SS Sam Dexter in the 2nd.

C B.J. Lopez made it 3-0 with a first-pitch homer in the 3rd inning, and then the 'Hawks scored seven times in the 4th. Dexter made it 5-0 with a two-run triple before Lopez added a sixth run with an RBI single. Later in the inning, LF Scott Schreiber hit a grand slam to make it 10-0.

Dexter later added an RBI on a fielder's choice in the 6th before Panas hit the first of two 'Dogs homers in the bottom half. 1B Yanio Perez hit a solo homer in the 7th, and C Luke Roskam extended his hitting streak to 15 with a 9th-inning double.

RHP Nic Laio allowed three runs over 3 and 1/3 innings, while LHP David Zoz faced the minimum in the 8th and RHP Carter Hope went 1-2-3 with two strikeouts in the 9th.

The 'Dogs host the Milwaukee Milkmen in a three-game series beginning Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

