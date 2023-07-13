July 20-23 Details Announced

We're gearing up for a SPOOK-tacular home-stand as the Milkmen face the Winnipeg Goldeyes from July 20-23! From trick-or-treat to latin dancers, there's something for EVERYONE at Franklin Field! See the game details below and click the date to lock in your seats!

THU, JULY 20: $1 BEER NIGHT: Featuring Hop Valley Bubble Stache

FRI, JULY 21: FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS: 80's Music + Postgame Fireworks Show

SAT, JULY 22: SWEET TEATS: TRICK-OR-TREAT: Pregame & Postgame Trick-or-Treat + ZOOperstars! Entertainment Show + Free Postgame Showing of 'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory"

SUN, JULY 23: LECHEROS DE MILWAUKEE: Celebrating Latin Dance in partnership with Mexican Fiesta + Food Trucks

