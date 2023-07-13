'Dogs Hosting Nebraska Volleyball Players for Volleyball Giveaway Night Presented by Ameritas

July 13, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs will host six Nebraska volleyball players for the upcoming Volleyball Giveaway Night presented by Ameritas this Saturday, the club has announced.

Along with the volleyball giveaway to the first 1,500 fans through the gates, Maggie Mendelson, Lindsay Krause, Maisie Boesiger, Hayden Kubik, Laney Choboy and Harper Murray will be available to sign volleyballs from 6:15-7:15 p.m. on Saturday night.

Fans are encouraged to arrive before the gates open at 5 p.m. to get a spot in line for the giveaway.

The night offers a unique opportunity to see Nebraska Volleyball players up close, representing one of the most successful collegiate volleyball programs in the country. NU volleyball has won five national titles and made 10 national championship games - most recently in 2021.

The program routinely leads the country in attendance and has enjoyed an immense amount of success since its inception in 1975.

The Huskers also announced an unprecedented outdoor match against Nebraska-Omaha at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30th, with a chance to set the one-day U.S. women's sports attendance record of over 90,000.

The game against the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online at Saltdogs.com or by calling 402-474-2255.

The Saltdogs are back in 2023! Single-game tickets for all games are on sale now. Reserve your seats now by calling 402-474-BALL (2255) or order on-line at Saltdogs.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.