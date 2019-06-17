Monarcas Fall on Father's Day Series Finale

June 17, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





Los Monarcas de Eugene (1-2) dropped Sunday's series finale against the Hillsboro Hops (2-1) by a final score of 4-0 at PK Park.

Playing in front of another packed house to start the season (attendance: 4,430), the Ems transformed into Los Monarcas as part of MiLB's Copa De la Diversion, now in its second season.

Coming off a 4-0 loss the night prior, Los Monarcas entered Sunday aiming to take the rubber match and exit the weekend with a winning record prior to the team's first roadtrip of the season.

Monarcas starting pitcher Yunior Perez, making his first-ever appearance above Rookie-ball, started strong with a pair of strikeouts in the first inning while routinely hovering in the 93-96 mph range and occasionally reaching 98 mph.

However, Hillsboro would take the game's first lead in the second inning thanks to a Jorge Barrosa RBI double that brought home Kristian Robison to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.

Two innings later, the Hops doubled their advantage when back-to-back singles chased Perez from the game resulting in Monarcas manager Lance Rymel calling on Enrique De Los Rios, a recent roster addition on a rehab assignment.

De Los Rios instantly induced a 4-6-3 double play, but Hillsboro's Jesus Marriaga was able to scamper home from third to stretch the Hops' lead to 2-0.

The Hops added two more runs in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly and an RBI double while the Hillsboro pitching staff continued to keep the Monarcas bats at bay the rest of the way to secure a 4-0 win.

Yunior Perez finished the game having tossed 3.0+ innings while allowing five hits, two runs (both earned) and two walks along with three strikeouts.

Monarcas right-hander Jeremiah Estrada, who later made his Single-A debut with his family sitting in the PK Park stands, notably tossed an immaculate inning in his first-ever inning of work above Rookie-ball.

The Estrada family were among nearly 12,000 fans that passed through the PK Park gates during the season's opening series.

The Emeralds now prepare to hit the road on the season's first roadtrip which will see them head to Vancouver for the only time during the regular season.

The Ems and Canadians start their four-game series on Monday at 7:05pm PST at Nat Bailey Stadium. You can listen live to Pat Zajac on the call via 95.3FM The Score or on the TuneIn radio app.

The Emeralds return home on Friday to open up a four-game series at PK Park against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Next weekend's matchup will be highlighted by an 80's throwback jersey giveaway, PRIDE Night, Bike to the Ballpark Night, and First Responder Appreciation Night.

You can find the full promotional schedule for the 2019 Eugene Emeralds season by visiting www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are on sale now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.