Dust Devils Notch First Win Behind Barley's Blast

June 17, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release





A three-run home run from Jordey Barley in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted the Tri-City Dust Devils (1-2) to the 6-2 win over the Everett AquaSox (2-1). Barley's homer began a stretch of five unanswered runs to end the game for the Dust Devils.

Tri-City had a number of players deliver at the plate in the victory. In addition to Barley's game-changing blast, Reinaldo Ilarraza and Matthew Acosta each added two hits for the Dust Devils. Reliever Tom Colletti earned the win in relief after tossing two scoreless innings. Colletti combined with Mason Fox and Dan Dallas to keep the AquaSox scoreless over the final four innings of the game.

The homestand continues for the Dust Devils on Monday night as the Hillsboro Hops come to town for a four-game series. Tri-City will send left-hander Omar Cruz to the mound in the series opener. Hillsboro will counter with right-hander Deyni Olivero. It will be a Coca-Cola Monday at Gesa Stadium, where all 22-ounce Coca-Cola products are only $1 throughout the night. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.