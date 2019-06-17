Dust Devils Salvage Series Finale

PASCO, Wash. - Jordy Barley's lead changing three-run homerun in the seventh inning lead the way as the Tri-City Dust Devils won their first game of the season by final of 6-2 over the AquaSox before a crowd of 1,786 at Gesa Stadium.

Barley, who had narrowly missed on a homer in the fifth, sent a 1-0 pitch over the wall in left field off of AquaSox reliever Travis Kuhn (0-1).

The AquaSox took the lead two pitches into the game on a leadoff homerun from centerfielder Miguel Perez. Tri-City tied the game in the third on a two-out RBI single by Nick Gatewood. The AquaSox assumed their second lead of the game in the fifth when Cesar Izturis, Jr. scored from third on a groundout to shortstop by Perez.

Everett's Damon Casetta-Stubbs was impressive in his Northwest League debut going five innings and scattering three hits. He allowed one run, walked two and struck out six while throwing 81 pitches.

Izturis picked up his second straight two-hit game and finished the series batting 5-for-11. Matthew Acosta was 2-for-4 for Tri-City.

