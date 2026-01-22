Mo Bamba Went off for 24 PTS, 15 REB & 6 BLK for the SLC Stars!
Published on January 21, 2026 under NBA G League (G League)
Salt Lake City Stars YouTube Video
Check out the Salt Lake City Stars Statistics
