MLS Special Olympics Unified All-Star Game Presented by Coca Cola: July 23, 2025
July 23, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Leveraging the power of sport, MLS and Coca-Cola have teamed up to promote an environment of social inclusion. The Special Olympics Unified Sports East and West All-Star teams are comprised of players with intellectual disabilities (Special Olympics athletes) and without intellectual disabilities (Unified partners) teaming up to play a competitive match at the home of MLS NEXT PRO's Austin FC II. The event is free and open to the public, showcasing the talents and abilities of Unified players.
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2025
- Jordan Morris Undergoes Successful Surgery - Seattle Sounders FC
- Toronto FC Recalls Hugo Mbongue and Loans Forward to Vancouver FC - Toronto FC
- Evander Named 2025 MLS All-Star Captain - FC Cincinnati
- Columbus Crew Transfer Aziel Jackson to Poland's Jagiellonia Białystok - Columbus Crew SC
- New York Red Bulls Acquire Swedish Midfielder Gustav Berggren from Raków Czestochowa - New York Red Bulls
- Colorado Rapids Transfer Defender Chidozie Awaziem to FC Nantes - Colorado Rapids
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.