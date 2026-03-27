MLS NEXT GA CUP: U16 Portland Timbers vs Red Bull Bragantino: March 27, 2026
Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers YouTube Video
Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2026 Generation adidas Cup, the largest and most competitive edition of the tournament to date. With 88 teams from 14 countries across four continents, including an expanded Girls Division, the tournament will showcase top international clubs and MLS academies competing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, from March 27 to April 4. International powerhouses FC Barcelona, FC Bayern, and Boca Juniors are among the clubs set to take the stage. The future of the game is here - live on MLS YouTube.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 27, 2026
- Real Salt Lake Loan FW Marcos Zambrano to New England Revolution - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Acquire F Marcos Zambrano on Loan from Real Salt Lake - New England Revolution
- St. Louis CITY SC U-19 Academy Team to Compete in 2026 Dallas Cup - St. Louis City SC
- Sounders FC Trades Midfielder Georgi Minoungou to the Colorado Rapids in Exchange for $2,000,000 in General Allocation Money - Seattle Sounders FC
- Colorado Rapids Acquire Winger Georgi Minoungou from Seattle Sounders FC - Colorado Rapids
- Bryan Ramirez Hopes to Continue the Legacy of Ecuadorian Players with FC Cincinnati in Memory of the Late Marco Angulo - FC Cincinnati
- Colombian Forward Santiago Moreno Joins FC Dallas on Loan Through 2026 MLS Season - FC Dallas
- Inter Miami CF Unveils Leo Messi Stand at Nu Stadium - Inter Miami CF
- FC Cincinnati Academy Kickoff 2026 Generation adidas Cup Group Play - FC Cincinnati
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