MLS NEXT GA Cup: U16 F.C. Copenhagen V Houston Dynamo FC: March 31, 2026
Published on March 31, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC YouTube Video
Major League Soccer and MLS NEXT present the 2026 Generation adidas Cup, the largest and most competitive edition of the tournament to date. With 88 teams from 14 countries across four continents, including an expanded Girls Division, the tournament will showcase top international clubs and MLS academies competing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, from March 27 to April 4. International powerhouses FC Barcelona, FC Bayern, and Boca Juniors are among the clubs set to take the stage. The future of the game is here - live on MLS YouTube.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 31, 2026
- More Than a Partnership: Investing in San Diego's Next Generation - San Diego FC
- Dynamo & Dash Charities Partners with Houston Marathon Foundation and Chevron to Host Second Annual Family Fun Run on April 11 at HSP - Houston Dynamo FC
- Inter Miami CF Academy Represented the Club at LALIGA FC FUTURES Mundial U-12 - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Notes Week of March 31, 2026 - Nashville SC
- Five St. Louis CITY SC U-14 Academy Players to Participate in U.S. U-14 Boys North Regional Mini Camp - St. Louis City SC
- Chicago Fire FC Partners with Mike's Hot Honey® to Spice up Matchdays and Activations - Chicago Fire FC
- "That Was a Game We Needed": FC Cincinnati Looking to Build on Confidence, Resilience in Training as Preparations Begin for Return to MLS Action. - FC Cincinnati
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