Major League Soccer

MLS All-Star TOUCH Challenge RULES

July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


In this ultimate test of first touch, the receiver collects balls crossed in by teammates or launched high in the air by a ball launcher. The receiver must control and redirect each of the 15 balls into one of four skeeball targets with varying point values (two, five, 10 and 20). The ball-launcher balls are worth double the points.

July 23, 2024


