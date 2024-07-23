MLS All-Star TOUCH Challenge RULES

In this ultimate test of first touch, the receiver collects balls crossed in by teammates or launched high in the air by a ball launcher. The receiver must control and redirect each of the 15 balls into one of four skeeball targets with varying point values (two, five, 10 and 20). The ball-launcher balls are worth double the points.

