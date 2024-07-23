MLS All-Star PASSING Challenge EXPLAINED
July 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
RULES: With targets spread across the field, players will race head-to-head to knock off the four targets before making a final pass and earning the point for their team. If both players have the same number of targets hit after time, the whistle blows to stop them, and the first to hit the final target wins the point.
For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com
