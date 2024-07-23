MLS All-Star CROSSBAR Challenge EXPLAINED

RULES: Both teams will compete simultaneously in this final, electrifying event that will determine the overall champion of the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. Each team will line up players in Zone 1, located at the top of the 18-yard box, and must hit five crossbars to unlock Zone 2, located further out from the goal. The team that has the lowest total points on the MLS All-Star Skills Scoreboard through the previous four events will go first. Teams will then alternate kicks back and forth as they aim to hit the crossbar at the top of the goal.

