Missions Muscle Three Homers in Extra-Inning Win

July 6, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks







CORPUS CHRISTI - Thanks to a pair of long home runs to right field, San Antonio scored four times in the ninth and 10th innings to secure a 6-2 come-from-behind win over the Hooks Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

Hooks hurlers scattered six hits and one run over the first eight frames, taking a 2-1 lead into the ninth. Cole Cummings extended the contest with a two-out, pinch-hit homer.

With the game level at 2 in the 10th, San Antonio opened the extra inning with back-to-back base hits, including a go-ahead RBI single by Juan Fernandez. Daniel Johnson provided separation three batters later with a three-run blast for his fifth long ball in 67 games.

The Hooks struck first thanks to singles by Jordan Brewer, Chad Stevens and C.J. Stubbs in the second. Stubbs made it 1-0 thanks to a two-out grounder through the left side.

While tied at 1 in the fourth, Brewer cracked another inning-opening single before swiping second base. Two outs later, Correa gave CC the edge with a line-drive single into left.

Correa's fourth-inning knock was the final hit for the Hooks as Missions hurlers dispatched 19 of the final 23 batters.

Corpus Christi lefty Colton Gordon struck out seven while allowing one run in four innings.

Cesar Gomez, Derek West and Tyler Brown each worked scoreless relief, with Brown completing two frames.

