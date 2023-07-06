Hancock Named TL June Pitcher of the Month

Arkansas Travelers pitcher Emerson Hancock has added another award to his growing 2023 collection. Hancock was selected as the Texas League's Pitcher of the Month for June. In recent days he was chosen as the June Pitcher of the Month for the Mariners minor league system and as Texas League Pitcher of the Week for June 26 - July 2. Over five starts in June, Hancock went 4-0 with a 1.74 ERA in 31 innings with 29 strikeouts, six walks and a .224 opponents batting average. In each of the five starts he pitched at least six innings and allowed three runs or less.

For the season, Hancock is 9-3 with a 5.30 ERA over 73 innings in 16 starts. He has 81 strikeouts and 34 walks. His nine wins not only lead the Texas League but are the most of any pitcher at the Double-A level and tied for the second most in all of baseball. Hancock was the Mariners 1st round draft pick (6th overall) in the 2020 draft out of the University of Georgia.

