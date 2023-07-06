Hauver Homers Twice, Midland Downs Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Trevor Hauver hammered a pair of two-run homers to right field but the Midland RockHounds scored eight runs in the ninth inning to beat the Frisco RoughRiders 13-4 on Wednesday at Riders Field.

In a game delayed 1:10 by weather, Midland (6-2, 38-39) took a 5-0 lead on a pair of home runs before Frisco (4-4, 35-41) pulled within 5-4 on Hauver's homers.

Hauver's blasts came off the bat at 111 and 110 miles per hour. His fourth-inning homer put the Riders on the board and he replicated the effort in the sixth inning, once again following a leadoff hit from a teammate. Evan Carter and Luisangel Acuña singled each frame, respectively, to set the table for Hauver.

Hauver had snapped a 12-game hitting streak on Tuesday but extended a 14-game on-base streak on Wednesday.

Ryan Garcia (2-8) allowed five runs in four innings to take the loss. Joey Estes (6-5) lasted six innings for the win, conceding four runs.

The bullpen kept the game close, starting with Aidan Anderson in the fifth. He delivered two innings without a run and handed off to Nick Starr. The right-hander set down the RockHounds in order and gave way to Justin Slaten, who posted a scoreless eighth inning.

Batting out of the nine-hole for Frisco, Jax Biggers went 2-for-4 for the second straight game to open the series.

Frisco snapped a four-game home winning streak and has split the first two games of the series with Midland.

The third game of the six-game series will begin on Thursday, July 6th at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Jack Leiter (2-4, 4.85 ERA) slated to start. His counterpart will be RHP Ryan Cusick (3-4, 4.04) for Midland.

