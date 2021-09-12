Missions Hit Two Homers But Fall to Frisco on Saturday Night

September 12, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - Despite hitting two homers and holding a 4-1 lead, the Missions bullpen allowed five runs in the eighth inning. The Missions drop their Saturday night matchup with Frisco by a final score of 7-4.

Following a scoreless first inning, the Missions jumped out to an early lead in the top of the second inning. Facing Frisco starter, Ronny Henriquez, Olivier Basabe reached base on a one-out single. Agustin Ruiz became the second runner to reach base after he was hit by a pitch. Dwanya Williams-Sutton provided the power with a three-run home run. His fourth long ball of the season gave the Missions a 3-0 lead.

Frisco responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the second inning. Facing Missions starter, MacKenzie Gore, Justin Foscue reached base on a one-out double. After recording a strike out, Josh Stowers reached base on an infield single to Ethan Skender. On the play, Foscue came around to score after a throwing error from Skender. The Missions still held a 3-1 advantage.

The Missions used the long ball in the third inning to increase their lead. Leading off the inning, Esteury Ruiz hit a home run over the left field wall. His 10th long ball of the season made it a 4-1 ballgame.

Frisco added a run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gore started off the inning by walking the first three batters and loading the bases. He was replaced by Henry Henry. The first batter Henry faced resulted in a fielder's choice, scoring one run. Chandler Seagle recorded a caught stealing and Henry struck out the last batter of the inning to keep the damage at a minimum.

For Gore, he tossed five innings and striking out eight batters. He topped out at 97 miles per hour on his fastball during the outing. He allowed two earned runs, allowed three hits, and walked five batters.

Frisco took their first and only lead of the night in the bottom of the eighth inning. The RoughRiders plated five runs to take a 7-4 lead. Bubba Thompson drew a lead-off walk against Henry. Sam Williams replaced Henry following the base on balls. After a fly out, Davis Wendzel tied the game with a two-run home run. After a walk and a hit by pitch, Melvin Novoa connected on a three-run home run to make it a 7-4 ballgame.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 54-59 on the season

MacKenzie Gore (#4 Padres prospect, #58 in MLB): 5.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 BB, 8 K

Eguy Rosario (#15 Padres prospect): 1-4, 2 K, CS

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 1-3, R, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, September 12th. Right-hander Moises Lugo (0-1, 2.53) will start for the Missions. Right-hander Zak Kent (0-3, 5.60) is scheduled to start for Frisco. First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from September 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.