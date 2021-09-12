Cardinals Pull Away Late

September 12, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Springfield, MO - The Arkansas Travelers failed to a hold late lead and saw the Springfield Cardinals rally behind 11 consecutive runs for a 14-7 win on Saturday night. Springfield's 14 runs and 19 hits were both season highs allowed by the Travs pitching staff. Arkansas had just seven hits in the game but were able to get the lead behind four home runs. Starter George Kirby battled through five innings giving up only three runs despite 10 hits against him. He did not factor in the decision.

Moments That Mattered

* With the game tied and bases loaded with two out in the sixth, Nick Dunn beat out a slow roller to third base scoring the go-ahead run for the Cardinals.

* With the Springfield lead at three, they had the bases loaded with two out in the seventh. David Ellingson came out of the Travs bullpen and served up a grand slam to Dunn as the Cardinals all but put the game away.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Jack Larsen: 1-4, run, HR, 2 RBI

* 3B Joe Rizzo: 1-3, BB, run, HR, 3 RBI

News and Notes

* The Travs have hit nine home runs in the past two games.

* First place Wichita also lost but third place Frisco won so the Travs find themselves tied with the RoughRiders for the second (and final) spot in the championship series while remaining two games back of the Wind Surge.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday night with a 6:05 first pitch. The game will be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from September 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.