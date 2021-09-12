Two-Homer Eighth Gives Riders Thrilling Victory over San Antonio

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used a five-run eighth to propel them to a 7-4 win over the San Antonio Missions on Saturday night from Riders Field.

Trailing 4-2 into the eighth inning, the RoughRiders (61-50) tied the game on a Davis Wendzel two-run home run. Melvin Novoa then crushed a three-run shot to put the Riders out in front 7-4.

Chase Lee then earned the save in the ninth by striking out the side in order.

Sal Mendez (5-3) earned the win for Frisco with his three shutout innings out of the bullpen.

Sam Williams (2-2) took the loss for San Antonio (54-59), ceding four runs over his inning of work.

To start off the scoring, Dwanya Williams-Sutton crushed a three-run home run in the second inning.

Josh Stowers followed up with an RBI single of his own in the bottom of the second to make it 3-1, but the Missions took the run right back in the third when Esteury Ruiz lifted a solo home run to increase the lead to 4-1.

Frisco drew within two tallies in the sixth when Justin Foscue plated a run on an RBI fielder's choice, setting up the comeback.

The RoughRiders and Missions conclude their series with game six of the set on Sunday, September 12th at 6:05 p.m. Frisco turns to RHP Zak Kent (0-3, 5.60) for the start against RHP Moises Lugo (0-1, 2.53).

Sunday is Fan Appreciation Night with giveaways all night long and Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's Health. There will also be a postgame fireworks show. For tickets, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

