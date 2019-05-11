Miracle Drop Pair To Tampa

May 11, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle lost a pair of games to the Tampa Tarpons on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium. The Miracle fell in the completion of Friday night's suspended game, 5-2, before dropping the nightcap, 4-3.

In the nightcap, Glenn Otto returned from the Injured List to hold the Miracle offense in check. The former fifth round pick (2017) tossed four scoreless innings. He walked four and struck out five.

Tampa plated two unearned runs in the fourth before adding two runs in the sixth to take a 4-0 lead.

The Miracle answered in the bottom of the sixth. Lewin Diaz and Ryan Jeffers started the inning with singles before Trey Cabbage smashed a double off the wall in right to score Diaz and cut the deficit to 4-1. A wild pitch later in the inning allowed Jeffers to score.

In the bottom of the seventh, Royce Lewis doubled before coming around to score on a Jose Miranda single later in the inning. Down 4-3, with the tying run on first and one out, Diaz and Jeffers both flied out to end the game.

Miracle starter Charlie Barnes tossed a scoreless first inning but was ejected after the inning. Hector Lujan (1-1) surrendered two unearned runs in 2.2 innings before giving way to Joe Record. The right-hander yielded two runs in 2.1 innings. Johan Quezada pitched a scoreless inning.

In the completion of the suspended game, Diaz and Ryan Costello each homered for the Miracle.

After a league wide off day on Sunday in observance of Mother's Day, the Miracle will play host to the Bradenton Marauders, the Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Following Monday night's game, the series shifts to Bradenton for the final three games.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.