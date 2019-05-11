How Sweep It Is

CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers belted a season-high, four home runs and completed their three-game sweep over the first-place Dunedin Blue Jays with a 9-3 victory at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium on Saturday night. The sweep is the first of the season for the Philadelphia Phillies' affiliate, and extends their winning streak to four games.

Alec Bohm started the offensive eruption by launching a 3-1 pitch over the wall in left for his first home run as a Clearwater Thresher. The solo shot was the fourth of the season for the Phillies' top-rated prospect (MLB.com).

Dunedin (19-15) knotted the game at a run apiece with a solo homer from Cullen Large, but Clearwater (16-19) used another solo long ball from Simon Muzziotti to take the lead back in the third.

Edgar Cabral started the fourth with his first blast of the night for the two-run cushion, but the Blue Jays responded with two in the bottom of the frame against Ethan Evanko and Luis Ramirez (2-0).

The game remained tied at three until the sixth, when Colby Fitch ripped an RBI triple to right, scoring Ben Aklinski from first for the 4-3 advantage. Two batters later, Daniel Brito lifted a sacrifice fly to center to push the lead back to two.

The Threshers sent 10 men to the plate to break the game open with a four-spot in the eighth. Aklinski struck out to start the inning against Connor Law, but Fitch drew a free pass in front of Cabral's second home run of the contest to make it 7-3.

Brito flew out to center, but Dalton Guthrie, Muzziotti and Nick Maton all followed with single to score Guthrie for the 8-3 lead, and Bohm rolled a single to left to score Muzziotti for the six-run edge.

The four home runs on the night were the most by the Threshers in a game since clubbing three against the Bradenton Marauders on April 13, and the 19 hits tied the highest total of 2018 against the Fort Myers Miracle on Aug. 31.

After scoring just five runs in the three games against the Marauders from May 6-8, Clearwater plated 22 runs on 41 hits over 27 innings against Dunedin in the three-game sweep.

The Threshers carry their four-game winning streak into the league-wide off day on Sunday, but return to action for the opener of a four-game set against the Lakeland Flying Tigers on May 13 at Spectrum Field. It has yet to be determined who will take the mound for either side, but first pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m., with coverage beginning at 6:45 p.m. with Threshers Live! The Pregame Show on threshersbaseball.com.

Monday night is Wing Fest at Spectrum Field. For just $14, fans can enjoy chicked wing samples from local restaurants, an All-You-Care-To-Eat concession menu from 6-8 p.m., and a seat to watch the game! Fans can vote for their favorite to be crowned King of the Wing on-field during the game.

