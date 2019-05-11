Stone Crabs Score 6 in the 8th, Sink Mets 8-2

PORT ST. LUCIE Fla. - The Charlotte Stone Crabs used a six-run eighth inning to surge to an 8-2 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Saturday at First Data Field.

The Mets fell behind 2-0 in the second inning but scratched runs across in the third inning and the sixth inning to tie the game 2-2.

The game remained tied until the eighth inning. The first six Stone Crabs all reached base and scored against Mets reliever Marcel Renteria. Garret Whitley drew a bases-loaded walk to break the tie. Tanner Dodson followed with a three-run double to make it 6-2. The next batter Jim Haley hit a two-run homer to cap the inning.

The Mets received a good start from Luc Rennie, who gave up just one earned run over five innings. Yeizo Campos then pitched two scoreless innings of relief.

The Mets were led at the plate by Jeremy Vasquez, who went 3 for 4. Crabs right fielder Thomas Milone made a leaping catch at the wall in the eighth inning to rob Vasquez of a fourth hit.

Manny Rodriguez went 2 for 3 and drew a walk.

Luis Carpio extended his hitting streak to four games with a RBI single in sixth that tied the game.

Stone Crabs reliever Matt Seelinger picked up the win after tossing 1.1 scoreless innings.

Charlotte starter Tommy Romero held the Mets to two runs in 5.2 innings.

The Stone Crabs became the first team to sweep the Mets in a series this season.

The Mets (18-16) are off on Mother's Day. They hit the road for seven games starting Monday. The Mets are FSL-best 11-6 on the road this season. First up is a visit to the Florida Fire Frogs. First pitch from Osceola County Stadium on Monday is 6 p.m.

