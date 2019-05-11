Offense Backs Garcia's Quality Outing in Victory

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Julian Garcia continued the Clearwater Threshers' recent stretch of domination in an 8-4 victory over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Saturday night. The win clinches the three-game series at Jack Russell Stadium and brings the Philadelphia Phillies' affiliate 4.5 games out of first place in the Florida State League North division.

Garcia (2-2) blanked Dunedin (19-14) through six innings while scattering seven hits and striking out seven. The Broomfield, Colo. native tossed the third consecutive quality start for Clearwater (15-19). Since the series finale against the Bradenton Marauders on May 8, Threshers starters have allowed just three runs across 18 frames.

Alec Bohm got the scoring for the visitors in the third inning. The Phillies' top-ranked prospect (MLB.com) bounced a two-run single to third, pushing across Rodolfo Duran and Dalton Guthrie for the 2-0 lead.

The road used an extra-base hit parade in the sixth to plate three runs and break the game open to 5-0. Bohm sent a triple to the wall in right to lead off the frame and came home to score on Madison Stokes' opposite field triple. Matt Vierling drove home Stokes with a two bagger to center for the four-run lead. Vierling came around to score when Duran reached on an error by Kevin Vicuna at short.

Luis Cedeno allowed a run in the bottom half of the seventh to break up the shutout bid, and both teams exchanged two runs in the eighth and one each in the ninth to wrap up the contest.

Clearwater takes aim at the series sweep in the finale of the three-game set at Jack Russell Stadium on Saturday night. LHP Ethan Evanko (0-0, 0.00) makes his first start of his career for the Threshers against the Blue Jays' RHP Justin Dillon (2-0, 4.22). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

