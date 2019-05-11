Stone Crabs Explode in Eighth to Sweep Mets with 8-2 Win

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - The Stone Crabs exploded for six runs in the eighth inning Saturday, breaking a 2-2 tie to win 8-2 and sweep the St. Lucie Mets at First Data Field.

Saturday's victory brings the Stone Crabs' (18-18) record to five-hundred for the first time since they were 3-3 on April 9.

Charlotte entered the top of the eighth in a 2-2 tie before breaking through against St. Lucie (18-16) reliever Marcel Renteria (0-1). Thomas Milone and Carl Chester both singled before Vidal Brujan walked to load the bases with nobody out. The next batter was Garrett Whitley, who drew a walk to force home Milone and give the Crabs a 3-2 lead.

With the bases still loaded and nobody out, Tanner Dodson drove a bases-clearing double to the left field wall to extend the lead to 6-2. Two pitches later, Jim Haley cranked a two-run home run to deep left to cap the rally at 8-2 Charlotte.

Right-hander Matt Seelinger (2-0) went 1.1 scoreless innings in relief to get the win. He entered in a two-on, two-out jam in the bottom of the sixth and escaped. Charlotte starter Tommy Romero went a season-high 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on five hits while fanning five. Jhonleider Salinas put up two zeroes to finish off the sweep.

The Stone Crabs got the scoring going in the top of the second. In a scoreless game, Brujan reached on a bunt single. He then stole second and reached third on a fielder's choice, before Haley plated him with a single to left. With Charlotte up 1-0, Dodson scored on a wild pitch to bring the count to 2-0.

St. Lucie scored singular runs in the third and sixth before the Stone Crabs blew it open in the eighth.

After a day off on Sunday, Charlotte will begin a four-game series with the Daytona Tortugas at Charlotte Sports Park on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with Stone Crabs Central starting at 6:15 p.m.

