Stone Crabs Game Notes - Sat, May 11 at St. Lucie

The Charlotte Stone Crabs bid for their second sweep of the season Saturday, taking on the St. Lucie Mets at 6:30 p.m. at First Data Field. RHP Tommy Romero makes the start for Charlotte, against RHP Luc Rennie of St. Lucie.

Coverage of Saturday's finale begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

MYERS PITCHES CRABS PAST METS 3-1

The Stone Crabs claimed the series over St. Lucie with another 3-1 win Friday. Tobias Myers went 6.2 quality innings, allowing just one run on three hits. Ronaldo Hernandez went 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and run. The Stone Crabs are now 22-9 against the Mets over the last three seasons.

PITCHING PROWESS

The biggest reason for Charlotte's improvement this year has been their pitching. Since April 16, the Stone Crabs have pitched to a 2.98 ERA (67 ER in 202.2 IP), going 14-9 while lowering their season mark from 4.23 to 3.41. Over the last 21 games, the starting rotation had combined to go 7-2 with a 1.89 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

(90.1 IP, 64 H, 19 ER, 26 BB, 69 K)

MEET THE METS

The Stone Crabs began a three-game set with the St. Lucie Mets Thursday, the first time they've met the New York affiliate this year. St. Lucie's batters have struck out the fewest times of anyone in the Florida State League, and rank in the top half of the circut in runs, batting and OPS.

OUT WHIT-TING THE LEAGUE

After a very slow start to the season, outfielder Garrett Whitley has been one of the Stone Crabs' best hitters over the last few weeks. He is 5-for-10 with two walks, a home run and 3 RBI in his last three games. Below are his season splits:

Games H-AB XBH RBI K% OPS

First 10 3-31 1 1 51.2 .436

Last 19 21-66 10 12 32.9 .986

COMEBACK CRABS

Leads have not been safe in Stone Crabs games this season. Friday marked the 11th comeback win for Charlotte, meaning they've held the lead from wire-to-wire only five times all season. The team that scores first is a stunning 16-19 in Charlotte games this year.

REINFORCEMENTS HAVE ARRIVED

After a reaching a season-high 12 inacive players last week, the Stone Crabs have received major reinforcements. In the last 10 days, Charlotte has added:

3 Top-30 prospects:

- OF/RHP Tanner Dodson (IL, hamstring)

- C Ronaldo Hernandez (temp. inactive list)

- SS Taylor Walls (IL, right quad)

No. 2 starting pitcher in terms of ERA

- RHP Tommy Romero (IL, back)

2 Major Leaguers on rehab:

- INF Matt Duffy (hamstring)

- RHP Jose De Leon (Tommy John surgery)

GOMEZ THE BEST OF THE WEEK

The Florida State League announced that Stone Crabs outfielder Moises Gomez has been named the league's Player of the Week. Over his last nine contests, Moises Gomez is 14-for-36 with 7 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI and 6 walks, raising his OPS from .484 to .707.

UNCLUTCH CRABS

Despite a clutch surge in Tampa last week, the Stone Crabs have sturggled all year in clutch situations. For the season, they are hitting .215/.292/.319 with runners on base and .210/.282/.307 with runners in scoring position, well below their season slash line of .240/.310/.335.

