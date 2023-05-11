Minor League Baseball and the American Cancer Society Launch 2023 Campaign

Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced plans for a series of fundraising dates during the 2023 season in support of the American Cancer Society (ACS). The "Hope At Bat" program - a fundraising and awareness campaign in support of cancer research - will consist of four "Donation Days" across the country, where on-field performance by players will generate donations to the ACS.

The "Hope At Bat" campaign's donation days will be on Mother's Day (May 14), Father's Day (June 18), the Fourth of July and September 3.

"Our long-standing partnership with American Cancer Society has allowed our teams and our great fans to help in the fight against cancer by raising awareness and funds for cancer research, and we are excited to launch this year's efforts," said Casey Brett, MLB's Senior Vice President, Business Development. "This partnership is a particularly rewarding one for MiLB as we strive make a positive impact in our communities."

On Mother's Day (May 14), every strikeout in a MiLB game will be worth $10 to the ACS as part of "Strike Out Breast Cancer Day" across the 60 MiLB games.

On Father's Day (June 18), each home run hit in the 60 MiLB games will be worth $100 to the ACS as part of "Knocking Cancer Out of the Park Day" to fight prostate and colorectal cancer.

On the Fourth of July, every double hit in the Minor Leagues will be worth $50 to the ACS as part of "Doubling Down on Sun Safety Day."

On September 3, MiLB clubs will join Major League Baseball clubs in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Day. For every run scored in the Minor Leagues that day, MiLB will donate $15 to the ACS as part of "Give Every Child a Chance to Run Day."

Should the totals raised over those four dates not equal $50,000, Minor League Baseball will add the remaining amount to reach the campaign's goal with a donation in the name of the team that generates the largest donation over the four games. MiLB clubs will also work with the ACS to develop additional fundraising and awareness programs throughout the year, including the launch of an incentive-based youth baseball/softball fundraising program.

As an Official Charity Partner of Minor League Baseball, ACS will have cancer survivors and caregivers participate in ceremonial first pitch events and fans and players will have the opportunity to create "I Go To Bat For...." cards as part of in-game tributes to those who are currently battling, or have previously battled cancer.

"We are thrilled to partner with Minor League Baseball to help raise awareness and funds for cancer research," said Sheri Barros, Vice President of Sports Alliances for the American Cancer Society. "This partnership will help us continue to fund breakthroughs in cancer treatment, educate fans about their risks for cancer and inspire them to join the fight against cancer in their local communities."

For more than 100 years, the American Cancer Society has been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. To learn more, visit cancer.org.

