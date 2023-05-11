Local Triathlete and Liver Recipient Will be Recognized During Reno Aces' May 19 'Home Run for Life' Game

RENO, Nev. - Local Reno resident, Tracy Copeland, has completed an Iron Man competition, finished the Tour of the California Alps 129-mile bicycle ride and has medaled in swimming, cycling and running across five Transplant Games of America competitions and three World Transplant Games. She is also currently training to run a marathon.

Her pursuit of challenging athletic competitions came after a life-saving liver transplant she received from her donor, Terry Lee Snow, in 1998. Often cheering her on in her athletic competitions are her donor's parents, Kathy and John Snow. Copeland also serves as an organ donation advocate in her role as president of the Sierra Nevada Donor Awareness organization.

Copeland will be honored at the Reno Aces' Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, Friday, May 19, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Sacramento River Cats.

"It's an incredible honor to have met my donor's family one year after my transplant and I am blessed to know about my donor through them," Copeland said. "It's very near to my heart to honor organ donors and their families and I'm grateful to be able to say thank you."

One donor can save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal up to 75 lives through tissue donation.

Donor Network West, northern Nevada and northern California's only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization, is proud to support six Home Run for Life baseball games during the 2023 Aces' season. In its second year, the partnership brings critical awareness about organ donation to the northern Nevada community and its sports fans. This is the second Home Run for Life game of the 2023 season.

"Helping transplant recipients thrive and pursue their passion is part of our purpose at Donor Network West," Janice Whaley, president and CEO of Donor Network West, said. "Tracy's impressive athletic accomplishments are an amazing tribute to her donor, Terry. Our partnership with the Reno Aces is a meaningful way to celebrate the gifts that save and heal lives within our northern Nevada community."

Once a month, the Home Run for Life game series features an individual in the northern Nevada community who is honored by taking a ceremonial trip around the bases as each team lines the baselines. Individuals recognized have received life-saving transplants or have lost a loved one who saved lives through organ donation.

"Our partnership with Donor Network West provides a meaningful way to highlight our community's transplant recipients and educate people about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation," Chris Phillips, general manager and chief operating officer for the Reno Aces said. "Having the opportunity to cheer on our local organ recipients alongside the fans and the players at the ballpark has been incredible to experience."

Anyone can register to be an organ donor. To learn more and to register as an organ donor, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

