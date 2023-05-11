Bailey to be Presented with Rawlings Gold Glove Award on Friday

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -Sacramento River Cats catcher and San Francisco Giants prospect Patrick Bailey will be presented with his 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award in a pregame, on-field ceremony prior to the River Cats' contest on Friday against the Salt Lake Bees.

Bailey spent the 2022 season with the Eugene Emeralds, committing only nine errors in 833 total chances across 72 games played. Over the course of his entire professional career, Bailey has made only 20 errors (19 at catcher, one at first base) in 1,820 total chances, spanning the course of 158 games played in the field.

Drafted by the Giants in 2020, Bailey was taken with the 13th overall pick out of North Carolina State and has now appeared in five levels of the Giants' organization. This season, Bailey started in Richmond with the Flying Squirrels, catching nine games while committing no errors with three runners caught stealing in 103 total chances. In his eight games as catcher for the River Cats, he has caught five runners stealing with just a single error in 78 total chances. Bailey and Casey Schmitt, recently recalled by the Giants, were the two Rawlings Gold Glove recipients from the San Francisco farm system.

First pitch on Friday, May 12 at Sutter Health Park is set for 6:45 p.m. PST. Tickets are available at rivercats.com or by visiting the Sutter Health Park Ticket Office.

